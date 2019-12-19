Nike's Q2 Earnings Preview

Nike (NYSE: NKE) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, December 19. Here's Benzinga's look at Nike's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Nike analysts model for earnings of 57 cents per share on sales of $10.07 billion.

See Also: Here's How Large Nike Option Traders Are Positioning Ahead Of Earnings

In the same quarter last year, Nike reported EPS of 52 cents on revenue of $9.37 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.62% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 7.42% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.700 0.660 0.63 0.46 0.62 EPS Actual 0.860 0.620 0.68 0.52 0.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Nike are up 42.56%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Nike stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Nike is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.nike.com/investors/news-events-and-reports/?toggle=events