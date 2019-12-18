Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For Rite Aid
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 18, 2019 1:24pm   Comments
On Thursday, December 19, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Rite Aid's EPS to be near 9 cents on sales of $5.42 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Rite Aid reported earnings per share of 1 cent on revenue of $5.45 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 800.00%. Sales would be down 0.55% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 0.070 -0.070 -0.020   -0.01
EPS Actual 0.120 -0.140 -0.010 0.01 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Rite Aid are up 834.45%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Rite Aid stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Rite Aid is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.riteaid.com/corporate/investor-relations/presentations

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

