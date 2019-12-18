Q2 Earnings Preview For Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, December 19. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Darden Restaurants EPS is expected to be around $1.07, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.06 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Darden Restaurants reported EPS of 92 cents on revenue of $1.97 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.30% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 4.41% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 1.360 1.720 1.74 0.91 EPS Actual 1.380 1.760 1.8 0.92

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Darden Restaurants stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Darden Restaurants is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/32441