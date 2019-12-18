Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Micron Technology Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 18, 2019 7:27am   Comments
Share:
Micron Technology Q1 Earnings Preview

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, December 18. Here's Benzinga's look at Micron's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Micron earnings of 48 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.03 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

See Also: Micron Analysts Expect Lukewarm Q1, But Project Coming Inflection In Memory Pricing

In the same quarter last year, Micron reported EPS of $2.97 on revenue of $7.91 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 83.84%. Sales would be down 36.43% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 0.480 0.830 1.67 2.96
EPS Actual 0.560 1.050 1.71 2.97

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Micron stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Micron is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xxobndmy

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (MU)

9 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For December 18, 2019
Micron Analysts Expect Lukewarm Q1, But Project Coming Inflection In Memory Pricing
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
7 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; General Mills Earnings Top Views