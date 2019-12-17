Earnings Preview For Steelcase

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Steelcase's EPS to be near 35 cents on sales of $934.83 million.

Steelcase EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 36 cents. Sales were $901 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 2.78%. Revenue would be have grown 3.75% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.180 0.26 EPS Actual 0.500 0.150 0.29 0.36

Stock Performance

Shares of Steelcase were trading at $18.88 as of Dec. 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Steelcase stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.