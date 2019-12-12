Preview: Oracle's Q2 Earnings

On Thursday, December 12, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Oracle earnings will be near 88 cents per share on sales of $9.65 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Oracle announced EPS of 80 cents on revenue of $9.56 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 10%. Revenue would be up 0.92% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.810 1.070 0.84 0.78 EPS Actual 0.810 1.160 0.87 0.8

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Oracle are up 19.61%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Oracle stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Oracle is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.