A Preview Of Lululemon Athletica's Q3 Earnings

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, December 11. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Lululemon Athletica's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Lululemon Athletica modeled for quarterly EPS of 93 cents on revenue of $898.01 million.

In the same quarter last year, Lululemon Athletica announced EPS of 75 cents on revenue of $747.65 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 24.00%. Sales would be up 20.11% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.880 0.700 1.74 0.7 EPS Actual 0.960 0.740 1.85 0.75

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 102.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Lululemon Athletica stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Lululemon Athletica is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lululemon/mediaframe/33702/indexl.html