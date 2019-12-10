Market Overview

Vera Bradley's Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 10, 2019 1:00pm   Comments
On Wednesday, December 11, Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Vera Bradley is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Vera Bradley earnings will be near 18 cents per share on sales of $124.47 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Vera Bradley announced EPS of 12 cents on revenue of $97.69 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 50.00% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 27.42% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
EPS Estimate 0.270 -0.070 0.24 0.16
EPS Actual 0.250 -0.070 0.33 0.12

Stock Performance

Shares of Vera Bradley were trading at $12.11 as of December 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Vera Bradley stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Vera Bradley is scheduled to hold the call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.verabradley.com/events/event-details/vera-bradley-third-quarter-fiscal-2020-earnings-conference-call

