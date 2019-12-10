Q3 Earnings Preview For Dave & Buster's

On Tuesday, December 10, Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Dave & Buster's Enter EPS will likely be near 2 cents while revenue will be around $296.36 million, according to analysts.

Dave & Buster's Enter EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 30 cents. Revenue was $282.14 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 93.33%. Revenue would be have grown 5.04% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.840 1.120 0.63 0.24 EPS Actual 0.900 1.130 0.75 0.3

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Dave & Buster's Enter have declined 25.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Dave & Buster's Enter stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dave & Buster's Enter is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=137073