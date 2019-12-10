Ollie's Bargain Outlet's Q3 Earnings Preview
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, December 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 38 cents and sales around $322.53 million.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet earnings in the same period a year ago was 32 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $283.61 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 18.75% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 13.72% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.460
|0.440
|0.69
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.350
|0.460
|0.71
|0.32
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zgwcyf8f