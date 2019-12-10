GameStop Q3 Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, December 10, GameStop (NYSE: GME) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 11 cents and sales around $1.62 billion.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 83.58% decrease for the company. Sales would be down 22.26% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.210 -0.030 1.58 0.57 EPS Actual -0.320 0.070 1.6 0.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on GameStop stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

GameStop is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dk2bdxpw