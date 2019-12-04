Q3 Earnings Outlook For Signet Jewelers

Don't be caught off-guard: Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, December 5.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Signet Jewelers EPS will likely be near a loss of $1.09 while revenue will be around $1.14 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Signet Jewelers posted an EPS loss of $1.06 on sales of $1.19 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 2.83% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 4.36% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.240 -0.220 3.82 -1.08 EPS Actual 0.510 0.080 3.96 -1.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 69.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Signet Jewelers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Signet Jewelers is scheduled to hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.