Q3 Earnings Preview For Kroger
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 04, 2019 1:27pm   Comments
Kroger (NYSE: KR) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Kroger's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Kroger reporting earnings of 48 cents per share on sales of $28.15 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Kroger reported earnings per share of 48 cents on revenue of $27.67 billion. Revenue would be up 1.73% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.410 0.720 0.51 0.43 0.37
EPS Actual 0.440 0.720 0.48 0.48 0.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Kroger stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Kroger is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/kr/mediaframe/33610/indexr.html

Photo credit: mcsquishee, Flickr

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

