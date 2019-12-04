Q3 Earnings Outlook For Express

Express (NYSE: EXPR) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, December 5. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Express will report a loss of 9 cents per share on revenue of $483.25 million.

Express earnings in the same period a year ago was 11 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $514.96 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 181.82% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 6.16% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.150 -0.310 0.16 0.11 EPS Actual -0.130 -0.150 0.19 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.97%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Express stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Express is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.