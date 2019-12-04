Dollar General's Q3 Earnings Outlook
On Thursday, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Dollar General EPS is expected to be around $1.38, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $6.92 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Dollar General posted EPS of $1.31 on sales of $6.42 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.34% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 7.84% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.570
|1.390
|1.88
|1.26
|EPS Actual
|1.740
|1.480
|1.84
|1.31
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 36.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Dollar General stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Dollar General is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/caeo542y