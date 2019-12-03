Market Overview

Campbell Soup Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 03, 2019 1:09pm   Comments
Campbell Soup Q1 Earnings Preview

Don't be caught off-guard: Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, December 4.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Campbell Soup EPS is expected to be around 72 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.2 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Campbell Soup posted a profit of 79 cents on sales of $2.69 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 8.86% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 18.34% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Campbell Soup's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 0.410 0.470 0.7 0.71
EPS Actual 0.500 0.560 0.77 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Campbell Soup stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Campbell Soup is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nevjy9wu

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

