Workday's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 03, 2019 9:02am   Comments
Workday (NYSE: WDAY) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, December 3. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Workday analysts model for earnings of 37 cents per share on sales of $920.78 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 19.35% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 23.90% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
EPS Estimate 0.350 0.410 0.32 0.14
EPS Actual 0.440 0.430 0.41 0.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Workday stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Workday is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/grzkbfuu

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

