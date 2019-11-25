Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For Abercrombie & Fitch
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 25, 2019 1:12pm   Comments
On Tuesday, November 26, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch earnings of 24 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $869.53 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of 33 cents on sales of $861.19 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 27.27%. Sales would be have grown 0.97% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate -0.520 -0.440 1.15 0.2
EPS Actual -0.480 -0.290 1.35 0.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Abercrombie & Fitch stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Abercrombie & Fitch is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y9ekyj7t

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

