Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q1 Earnings Preview For Nutanix
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 25, 2019 7:03am   Comments
Share:

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) announces its next round of earnings this Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Nutanix's per-share loss will be near 75 cents on sales of $306.41 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Nutanix reported an EPS loss of 13 cents on revenue of $313.28 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 476.92% increase for the company. Revenue would be down 2.19% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate -0.640 -0.600 -0.25  
EPS Actual -0.570 -0.560 -0.23 -0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Nutanix stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Nutanix is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (NTNX)

Earnings Scheduled For November 25, 2019
66 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
17 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Ambarella's Q3 Earnings Preview