Q1 Earnings Preview For Nutanix

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) announces its next round of earnings this Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Nutanix's per-share loss will be near 75 cents on sales of $306.41 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Nutanix reported an EPS loss of 13 cents on revenue of $313.28 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 476.92% increase for the company. Revenue would be down 2.19% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate -0.640 -0.600 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.570 -0.560 -0.23 -0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Nutanix stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Nutanix is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.