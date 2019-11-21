Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JM Smucker's Q2 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 21, 2019 1:08pm   Comments
Share:

JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, November 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.13 and sales around $1.97 billion.

In the same quarter last year, JM Smucker reported earnings per share of $2.17 on sales of $2.02 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 1.84%. Revenue would be down 2.57% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 1.740 1.950 2.02 2.33
EPS Actual 1.580 2.080 2.26 2.17

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of JM Smucker have declined 6.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on JM Smucker stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. JM Smucker is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (SJM)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Foot Locker Q3 Earnings Preview

Q3 Earnings Preview For Buckle