Foot Locker Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 21, 2019 1:09pm   Comments
Don't be caught off-guard: Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, November 22.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Foot Locker's EPS to be near $1.08 on sales of $1.94 billion.

Foot Locker earnings in the same period a year ago was 95 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $1.86 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be up 13.68%. Revenue would be up 4.30% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.670 1.610 1.39 0.92
EPS Actual 0.660 1.530 1.56 0.95

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Foot Locker stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Foot Locker is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

