Q3 Earnings Preview For Buckle
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 21, 2019 1:07pm   Comments
On Friday, Buckle (NYSE: BKE) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Buckle earnings of 43 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $219.16 million, according to the consensus estimate.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 2.38%. Revenue would be up 1.88% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.300 0.350 0.85 0.46
EPS Actual 0.340 0.310 0.84 0.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Buckle stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Buckle is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

