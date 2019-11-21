Williams-Sonoma's Q3 Earnings Preview

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 21. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Williams-Sonoma's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Williams-Sonoma earnings will be near $1.02 per share on sales of $1.41 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Williams-Sonoma posted a profit of 95 cents on sales of $1.36 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 7.37% increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 3.98% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.840 0.690 1.97 0.94 EPS Actual 0.870 0.810 2.1 0.95

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Williams-Sonoma stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Williams-Sonoma is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t4mvkbm3