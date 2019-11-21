Splunk's Q3 Earnings Preview

Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 21. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Splunk's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Splunk reporting earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $604.24 million.

Splunk reported a per-share profit of 38 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $480.98 million. Revenue would be have grown 25.63% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.120 -0.140 0.76 0.32 EPS Actual 0.300 0.020 0.93 0.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Splunk stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Splunk is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xiqoy54w