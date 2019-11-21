Nordstrom's Earnings Q3 Preview
On Thursday, Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering Nordstrom modeled for quarterly EPS of 64 cents on revenue of $3.67 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Nordstrom posted a profit of 67 cents on sales of $3.75 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 4.48%. Revenue would have fallen 2.08% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Nordstrom's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.770
|0.430
|1.43
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.900
|0.230
|1.48
|0.67
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Nordstrom have declined 30.75%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Nordstrom stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Nordstrom is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mxcgzmig