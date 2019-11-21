Gap Q3 Earnings Preview

On Thursday, Gap (NYSE: GPS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Gap analysts model for earnings of 51 cents per share on sales of $3.96 billion.

Gap EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 69 cents. Revenue was $4.09 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 26.09%. Revenue would be down 3.15% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.530 0.320 0.69 0.68 EPS Actual 0.630 0.240 0.72 0.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Gap stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Gap is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.gapinc.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events?c=111302&p=irol-webcast