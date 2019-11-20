Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Macy's
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 20, 2019 1:47pm   Comments
Q3 Earnings Outlook For Macy's

Macy's (NYSE: M) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Macy's is expected to post breakeven EPS while revenue will be around $5.32 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Macy's reported earnings per share of 27 cents on revenue of $5.40 billion. Sales would be down 1.55% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.460 0.330 2.53 0.14
EPS Actual 0.280 0.440 2.73 0.27

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 54.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Macy's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Macy's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Related Links:

Macy's Acknowledges Data Breach, Stock Falls

Macy's Option Trader Makes Massive $2.5M Bearish Bet Ahead Of Earnings

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

