Q3 Earnings Outlook For Macy's
Macy's (NYSE: M) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 21. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Macy's is expected to post breakeven EPS while revenue will be around $5.32 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Macy's reported earnings per share of 27 cents on revenue of $5.40 billion. Sales would be down 1.55% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.460
|0.330
|2.53
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.280
|0.440
|2.73
|0.27
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 54.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Macy's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Macy's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.
