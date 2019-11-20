Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Sonos
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 20, 2019 7:39am   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sonos EPS will likely be near a loss of 22 cents while revenue will be around $289.26 million, according to analysts.

Sonos EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 2 cents. Revenue was $272.94 million. Sales would be have grown 5.98% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Sonos's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.230 -0.350 0.4  
EPS Actual -0.130 -0.220 0.55 -0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Sonos stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sonos is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (SONO)

Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2019
Glass House Group Appoints Graham Farrar As President
19 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Fitbit Pulls Out Of China To Escape Tariffs
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

6 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

La-Z-Boy's Q2 Earnings Outlook