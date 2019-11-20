Q4 Earnings Outlook For Sonos

On Wednesday, Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sonos EPS will likely be near a loss of 22 cents while revenue will be around $289.26 million, according to analysts.

Sonos EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 2 cents. Revenue was $272.94 million. Sales would be have grown 5.98% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Sonos's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.230 -0.350 0.4 EPS Actual -0.130 -0.220 0.55 -0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Sonos stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sonos is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.