La-Z-Boy's Q2 Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering La-Z-Boy modeled for quarterly EPS of 54 cents on revenue of $454.39 million.

In the same quarter last year, La-Z-Boy announced EPS of 48 cents on revenue of $439.33 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 12.50% increase for the company. Sales would be up 3.43% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.340 0.700 0.55 0.43 EPS Actual 0.420 0.640 0.63 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on La-Z-Boy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.