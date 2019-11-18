Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Outlook For TJX Companies
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 18, 2019 1:12pm   Comments
TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 19. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

TJX Companies EPS is expected to be around 66 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $10.32 billion.

In the same quarter last year, TJX Companies reported earnings per share of 63 cents on sales of $9.83 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 4.76%. Sales would be up 5.03% from the same quarter last year. TJX Companies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
EPS Estimate 0.620 0.550 0.68 0.61
EPS Actual 0.620 0.570 0.59 0.63

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on TJX Companies stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

TJX Companies is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.tjx.com/investors

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

CBP Extends Comment Deadline For E-Commerce Data Pilot

Harsh Wintry Start To The Week In The Northeast