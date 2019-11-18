Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Preview For Kohl's
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 18, 2019 1:10pm   Comments
Share:
Q3 Earnings Preview For Kohl's

On Tuesday, November 19, Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Kohl's management projections, analysts predict EPS of 86 cents on revenue of $4.40 billion.

Kohl's reported a profit of 98 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.63 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 12.24%. Revenue would be down 4.93% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl's's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 1.530 0.670 2.18 0.96
EPS Actual 1.550 0.610 2.24 0.98

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Kohl's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kohl's is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zg3t33zm

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (KSS)

More Records Shattered: Stocks Start Week At Record Highs With More Retail Earnings Next
Driving Higher: Market Keeps Hanging In, On Pace For Another Record-Setting Week
Veterans Day Deals: Businesses Say Thanks With Free Coffee, Pizza, Clothing And Dental Work
UPS, In Latest Density Push, Pays Customers To Pick Up At Alternate Locations
Will Consumer Confidence And Consumer Spending Be The Catalyst To Christmas Shopping Season? Analysts Await Insight
UPS Expects Soaring Holiday Returns; Peak Day 26% Higher Than 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Harsh Wintry Start To The Week In The Northeast

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Home Depot