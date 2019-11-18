Q3 Earnings Outlook For Home Depot

Don't be caught off-guard: Home Depot (NYSE: HD) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 19.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Home Depot EPS will likely be near $2.52 while revenue will be around $27.53 billion, according to analysts.

Home Depot reported a profit of $2.51 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $26.30 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 0.40%. Sales would be up 4.67% from the same quarter last year. Home Depot's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 3.090 2.190 2.16 2.27 EPS Actual 3.170 2.270 2.25 2.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Home Depot stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Home Depot is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations