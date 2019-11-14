A Preview Of JD.com's Q3 Earnings

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, November 15. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

JD.com EPS is expected to be around 17 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $18.13 billion.

JD.com reported a per-share profit of 12 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $15.26 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 41.67%. Sales would be up 18.85% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.070 0.120 -0.03 0.11 EPS Actual 0.330 0.330 0.07 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on JD.com stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

JD.com is scheduled to hold a conference call at 7:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8w29emxz