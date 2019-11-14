Q4 Earnings Preview For Applied Materials

On Thursday, Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Applied Materials reporting earnings of 76 cents per share on sales of $3.68 billion.

Applied Materials EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 97 cents. Revenue was $4.01 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 21.65% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 8.32% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.700 0.660 0.79 0.97 EPS Actual 0.740 0.700 0.81 0.97

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 72.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Applied Materials stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Applied Materials is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com/events/event-details/q4-2019-applied-materials-earnings-conference-call