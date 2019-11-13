Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For Weibo
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 13, 2019 2:02pm   Comments
Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 14. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Weibo will report earnings of 73 cents per share on revenue of $468.07 million.

Weibo earnings in the same period a year ago was 75 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $460.17 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.67% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 1.72% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.590 0.520 0.75 0.7
EPS Actual 0.68 0.560 0.8 0.75

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Weibo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Weibo is scheduled to hold a conference call at 6:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j2hb6tt5

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

