Cisco Systems Q1 Earnings Outlook
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, November 13. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Cisco Systems's EPS to be near 81 cents on sales of $13.08 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of 75 cents on sales of $13.07 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 8.00%. Sales would be up 0.06% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|EPS Estimate
|0.820
|0.770
|0.72
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.830
|0.780
|0.73
|0.75
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Cisco Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Cisco Systems is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.cisco.com/events/default.aspx