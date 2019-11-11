Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Tyson Foods
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 11, 2019 1:22pm   Comments
On Tuesday, November 12, Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Tyson Foods's loss per share to be near 30 cents on sales of $49.59 million.

In the same quarter last year, Tyson Foods reported EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $9.9 billion. Revenue would be down 99.50% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.450 1.140 1.57 1.34
EPS Actual 1.470 1.200 1.58 1.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Tyson Foods stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Tyson Foods is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

