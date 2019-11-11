Q3 Earnings Preview For Dean Foods

Dean Foods (NYSE: DF) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Dean Foods reporting a loss of 20 cents per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Dean Foods posted a loss of 28 cents on sales of $1.89 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 28.57%. Sales would be up 0.84% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.130 -0.270 -0.26 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.360 -0.410 -0.5 -0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 86.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Dean Foods stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.