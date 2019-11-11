Advance Auto Parts Q3 Earnings Outlook

On Tuesday, November 12, Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Advance Auto Parts EPS is expected to be around $2.05, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.30 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Advance Auto Parts posted EPS of $1.89 on sales of $2.27 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 8.47%. Sales would be up 1.10% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 2.210 2.360 1.14 1.75 EPS Actual 2.000 2.460 1.17 1.89

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Advance Auto Parts have declined 2.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Advance Auto Parts stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Advance Auto Parts is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4er7d8wb