Q2 Earnings Preview For Take-Two Interactive
Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Take-Two Interactive EPS is expected to be around $1.68, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $925.56 million.
In the same quarter last year, Take-Two Interactive announced EPS of $1.05 on revenue of $583.42 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 60.00% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 58.64% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|0.020
|0.750
|2.74
|0.93
|EPS Actual
|0.270
|0.780
|2.9
|1.05
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Take-Two Interactive have declined 7.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Take-Two Interactive. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Take-Two Interactive is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mnatfe2y