Q2 Earnings Preview For Take-Two Interactive
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 07, 2019 8:37am   Comments
Q2 Earnings Preview For Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Take-Two Interactive EPS is expected to be around $1.68, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $925.56 million.

In the same quarter last year, Take-Two Interactive announced EPS of $1.05 on revenue of $583.42 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 60.00% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 58.64% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 0.020 0.750 2.74 0.93
EPS Actual 0.270 0.780 2.9 1.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Take-Two Interactive have declined 7.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Take-Two Interactive. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Take-Two Interactive is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mnatfe2y

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

