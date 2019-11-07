Market Overview

TiVo's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 07, 2019 8:48am   Comments
TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here's Benzinga's look at TiVo's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

TiVo EPS is expected to be around 15 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $149.76 million.

TiVo reported a profit of 20 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $164.71 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 25.00% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 9.08% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.180   0.28 0.25
EPS Actual 0.330 0.160 0.18 0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating TiVo stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

TiVo is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/77om73iu

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

