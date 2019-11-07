Switch Q3 Earnings Preview

Switch (NYSE: SWCH) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here's Benzinga's look at Switch's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Switch EPS is expected to be around 4 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $113.18 million.

In the same quarter last year, Switch reported a breakeven bottom-line number on revenue of $102.77 million. Sales would be have grown 10.13% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.050 0.040 0.03 0.04 EPS Actual 0.040 0.010 0.05 0

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Switch stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Switch is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.switch.com/events-and-presentations