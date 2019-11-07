Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Turtle Beach's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 07, 2019 8:39am   Comments
Share:
Turtle Beach's Q3 Earnings Preview

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Turtle Beach analysts modeled for a loss of 23 cents per share on sales of $43.62 million.

In the same quarter last year, Turtle Beach reported earnings per share of 91 cents on revenue of $74.43 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 125.27%. Revenue would have fallen 41.39% from the same quarter last year. Turtle Beach's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate -0.200 0.030 1.31 0.77
EPS Actual -0.060 0.130 1.33 0.91

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Turtle Beach stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Turtle Beach is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w3rm9jzx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (HEAR)

Game On: How To Access Exciting Video Game Trends
Fitbit Pulls Out Of China To Escape Tariffs
Turtle Beach Has Gaming Headphone Market, Wants Music Listeners Too In Tidal Partnership
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

GoPro's Q3 Earnings Outlook

Q2 Earnings Preview For Take-Two Interactive