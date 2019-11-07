Turtle Beach's Q3 Earnings Preview

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Turtle Beach analysts modeled for a loss of 23 cents per share on sales of $43.62 million.

In the same quarter last year, Turtle Beach reported earnings per share of 91 cents on revenue of $74.43 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 125.27%. Revenue would have fallen 41.39% from the same quarter last year. Turtle Beach's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.200 0.030 1.31 0.77 EPS Actual -0.060 0.130 1.33 0.91

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Turtle Beach stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Turtle Beach is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w3rm9jzx