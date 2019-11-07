GoPro's Q3 Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, November 7, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for GoPro is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

GoPro EPS is expected to be around a loss of 48 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $126.35 million.

GoPro reported a per-share loss of 4 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $285.94 million. Revenue would be down 55.81% from the same quarter last year. GoPro's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.090 0.25 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.030 -0.070 0.3 -0.04

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of GoPro have declined 19.93%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating GoPro stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GoPro is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.