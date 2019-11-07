Q4 Earnings Preview For Walt Disney

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Walt Disney's EPS to be near 95 cents on sales of $19.19 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Walt Disney posted EPS of $1.48 on sales of $14.31 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 35.81% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 34.13% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.750 1.580 1.56 1.33 EPS Actual 1.350 1.610 1.84 1.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Walt Disney stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Walt Disney is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.thewaltdisneycompany.com/disneys-fiscal-full-year-and-q4-2019-earnings-results-webcast/