Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview For Walt Disney
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 07, 2019 8:49am   Comments
Share:
Q4 Earnings Preview For Walt Disney

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Walt Disney's EPS to be near 95 cents on sales of $19.19 billion.

See Also: Option Traders Make Big Bets On Disney Ahead Of Earnings, Streaming Launch

In the same quarter last year, Walt Disney posted EPS of $1.48 on sales of $14.31 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 35.81% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 34.13% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.750 1.580 1.56 1.33
EPS Actual 1.350 1.610 1.84 1.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Walt Disney stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Walt Disney is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.thewaltdisneycompany.com/disneys-fiscal-full-year-and-q4-2019-earnings-results-webcast/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (DIS)

14 Stocks To Watch For November 7, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2019
Option Traders Make Big Bets On Disney Ahead Of Earnings, Streaming Launch
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
October's IMX Reveals Traders Making The Most Of The Rally While It Lasts
Analyst: Snap, Twitter Off To Strong Starts In Q4
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

TiVo's Q3 Earnings Preview