Booking Holdings Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 07, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announces its next round of earnings November 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Booking Holdings analysts model for earnings of $44.57 per share on sales of $5.07 billion.

Booking Holdings reported a profit of $37.78 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.85 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 17.97%. Revenue would be up 4.56% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Booking Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 22.700 11.260 19.42 38.17
EPS Actual 23.590 11.170 22.49 37.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Booking Holdings. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Booking Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v6xter4s

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

