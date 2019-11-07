Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Activision Blizzard
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 07, 2019 8:36am   Comments
Share:
Q3 Earnings Outlook For Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Activision Blizzard's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Activision Blizzard will report earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Activision Blizzard announced EPS of 52 cents on revenue of $1.66 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 55.77% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 29.43% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.260 0.260 1.29 0.5
EPS Actual 0.380 0.310 1.29 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Activision Blizzard stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Activision Blizzard is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bmyxgrzy

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2019
Activision-Blizzard's 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare' Has $600M Opening Weekend
How The Hong Kong Protests Are Landing Companies In Hot Water
AT&T, eBay And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 25
Najarian Brothers Highlight Unusual Options Activity In Activision Blizzard, Cronos Group
Another ETF Avenue For Video Game Access
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Q2 Earnings Preview For Take-Two Interactive

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday