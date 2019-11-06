Q3 Earnings Preview For DISH Network

On Thursday, November 7, DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see DISH Network reporting earnings of 61 cents per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

In the same quarter last year, DISH Network reported earnings per share of 82 cents on sales of $3.40 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 25.61% decrease for the company. Sales would have fallen 6.92% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.650 0.660 0.67 0.67 EPS Actual 0.600 0.650 0.64 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on DISH Network stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

DISH Network is scheduled to hold a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.dish.com/events/event-details/dish-q3-2019-financial-results